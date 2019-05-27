Woman Now Listed As Critical After Crash on Center Road in Tyrone Twp.

May 27, 2019

A woman is listed in critical condition and in a medically-induced coma in connection with a 1-car accident early Saturday on Center Road near O’Connell Road in Livingston County’s Tyrone Township.



According to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office, the 32-year-old Flint woman was eastbound on Center Road when she failed to negotiate a curve in the roadway. The driver lost control and her car left the road, rolling over and hitting a tree. The woman was ejected from the vehicle. She was airlifted with life threatening injuries to Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak.



Sheriff Mike Murphy says the driver suffered a broken spine and neck along with numerous other injuries. She was not wearing her seatbelt at the time of the crash, and, according to Murphy, alcohol and speed were apparent factors in the crash. Sheriff’s deputies were assisted at the scene by Livingston County Ambulance and the Hartland Deerfield Fire Department. The identity of the woman has not been released. The crash remains under investigation by the Livingston County Major Crash Team. (TT)