County Commissioner To Visit White House In October

August 11, 2019

A Livingston County commissioner will be attending a leadership event this fall for local elected officials.



Commissioner Wes Nakagiri, who represents District 3 that includes Hartland and Tyrone Townships, says he has accepted an invitation from the White House to attend the Regional State Leadership Conference event on October 3rd with local elected officials from Michigan, Ohio, and Kentucky. Nakagiri says he’ll be attending meetings designed for county commissioners and municipal officials, which includes briefings and discussions with senior administration officials on shared federal-state-local priorities pertinent to Michigan and Livingston County. Some of the topics include infrastructure, rural development and community revitalization, and combatting the opioid (drug) crisis. Nakagiri said it’s an honor to accept the invitation on behalf of the citizens of Livingston County, adding the White House event presents a great opportunity to convey Livingston County perspectives to national leadership in Washington DC.



In preparation for the briefings, Commissioner Nakagiri says he’ll be seeking input from local elected leaders and interested citizens. Additional information can be found through the link. (JM)