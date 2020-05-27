VINA Online Auction Begins Tonight

May 27, 2020

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com





Unable to hold their spring fundraiser, a local dental clinic is holding an online auction, starting tonight, that will help them continue to serve limited income adults in Livingston County.



For 12 years the VINA Community Dental Center in Brighton has provided low cost care to over 2,000 residents in the county. As a non-profit, they depend on grants, fundraisers, and the generosity of individual donors. While COVID-19 restrictions and quarantines have caused the cancellation of their traditional spring fundraiser, the Spring Gala, VINA Executive Director Jim Gilmore says they will instead be holding an online auction. Gilmore said VINA purchased online auction software last year, put it in their back pocket, and now it’s coming in very handy.



Items go up for bidding tonight at 7pm, and will continue for 24 hours, closing at 7pm tomorrow night. Several local and destinations prizes will be up for bidding. Gilmore says the big one is a week-long stay at a home on Hilton Head Island in South Carolina. Weekend cottage stays in the county, golf prizes, auto detailing, dinner prepared by a chef and a 14k rose gold pendant are also available. A wide variety of themed gift baskets ranging in value from $100 to $250 have also been donated from local businesses and dental offices.



Gilmore said there will be times set up on Friday and Saturday for winners to drive by and pick up their prizes. Those interested can register in advance and check back throughout the auction to see where they stand. To register and bid, go to vinadental.org and click on the Spring Online Auction link.