Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com


Motorists will be dealing with travel delays in the Green Oak and Hamburg Township area come Monday.

The Michigan Department of Transportation issued a travel advisory for M-36 and US-23.

The eastbound/westbound M-36 ramp to northbound US-23 will have intermittent closures.

Northbound US-23 will also have one lane closed between M-36 and Lee Road to stage a traffic shift.

MDOT says the closures are scheduled to occur between 7am and 3pm on Monday.