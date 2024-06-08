Travel Advisory For M-36/US-23 In Livingston County

June 8, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Motorists will be dealing with travel delays in the Green Oak and Hamburg Township area come Monday.



The Michigan Department of Transportation issued a travel advisory for M-36 and US-23.



The eastbound/westbound M-36 ramp to northbound US-23 will have intermittent closures.



Northbound US-23 will also have one lane closed between M-36 and Lee Road to stage a traffic shift.



MDOT says the closures are scheduled to occur between 7am and 3pm on Monday.