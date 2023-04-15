Groundbreaking Held For New Trinity Health Livingston Hospital

April 15, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A groundbreaking ceremony has been held for the much-anticipated new Trinity Health Livingston hospital.



Local caregivers and executives from Trinity Health Michigan came together on Thursday to celebrate the groundbreaking of the new hospital. It’s set to open in 2026 on the same site as the Trinity Health Medical Center - Brighton.



President of Trinity Health Livingston and Trinity Health Medical Center – Brighton John O’Malley said "This day is a long time coming". He said they’ve been working toward constructing the new state-of-the-art hospital for quite some time and he’s proud to continue their commitment to the community.



O'Malley's remarks were echoed by Rob Casalou, president and CEO of Trinity Health Michigan, who was on hand at the event to demonstrate the statewide health system's support and to reinforce its investment into the Livingston County community.



Casalou said Trinity Health Michigan’s investment into a new, state-of-the-art hospital in Livingston County is one of the many ways they’re demonstrating their commitment to changing with an evolving health care environment. He said they’re excited to bring new technology and the latest advancements in medicine to a new facility – adding they believe a new hospital will position them to enhance care for the community for many generations to come.



Construction of the new Trinity Health Livingston hospital represents a $238.2 (m) million investment into the community.



The new four-story, 174,000-square-foot hospital will consist of 56 acuity adaptable beds, 18 existing Short Stay Unit beds, and eight licensed operating rooms. The existing medical center, which is adjacent to the new hospital site, is also undergoing renovations.



Joining O'Malley and Casalou in the ceremony were Trinity Health Michigan executive Shannon Striebich, senior vice president of Operations and local leaders Alonzo Lewis, president of Trinity Health Ann Arbor and Trinity Health Livingston, David Vandenberg, MD, chief medical officer and Karla Zarb, chief nursing officer.



During the ceremony the group used the same shovel that broke ground on the existing Howell hospital in 1956.



O'Malley said “while today’s groundbreaking is the first visible step our community will see for a new hospital, an enormous amount of work began many years ago. All of you here have been instrumental in planning and generating excitement for this hospital. Thank you for everything you have done so far and will continue to do. I look forward to working with each and every one of you to provide excellent care to our Livingston County community for many years to come."



Those interested can follow progress for the new Trinity Health Livingston hospital in the provided link.