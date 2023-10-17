Rally To Serve As Tribute To Victims Of Dangerous Dogs

October 17, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An event next week will serve as a tribute to victims of dangerous dogs and help bring awareness to the issue.



Fowlerville resident Leticia Spagnuolo is among those involved in a movement to strengthen laws related to dangerous dogs in Michigan. Her 4 ½ year-old Yorkie named Pearl was viciously attacked on Saturday of Memorial Day weekend in 2022 by a roughly 100-pound bull mastiff mix dog that had jumped a fence with another dog. After multiple surgeries, Pearl passed away that Monday from her injuries.



Spagnuolo went on to form “Justice for Pearl” and launched an online petition drive at www.change.org to try and change dangerous dog laws in Michigan, which she says are extremely antiquated. She said a lot has been accomplished a lot over the last year and she’s heard numerous “horror” stories from people about attacks on both humans and pets. Spagnuolo cited loose laws regarding dangerous dogs, which are difficult to enforce and hold an owner accountable.



Spagnuolo has also been in contact with Republican State Representative Bob Bezotte to hopefully make changes and updates to legislation. She said part of that push is for new laws that take away ambiguity about the process once a dog has been declared dangerous as well as stronger reporting. Another is related to “Truth in Pet Adoption Law” to disclose past issues of aggression and others, while also creating a central database for dangerous dogs. An attachment includes some changes being discussed.



While it can be a divisive issue, Spagnuolo stressed that she does not support banning any breeds and just wants irresponsible owners to be held accountable and make sure that innocent people and pets are thought of.



A rally next week aims to bring awareness to the issue and bring together anyone impacted.



A “Michigan Tribute to Victims of Dangerous Dogs” is scheduled for next Wednesday, October 25th. It’s being organized in part by the group Responsible Citizens for Public Safety”. Spagnuolo will be one of the featured speakers and she says anyone is welcome to get involved and attend – especially anyone who has had a similar experience or lost an animal or loved one.



The tribute was originally scheduled to take place on the east steps of the state Capitol in Lansing. However, it has since been moved from in-person to a virtual rally due to unpredictable weather. More information will be released closer to the event.



Spagnuolo was also a recent guest on WHMI’s Viewpoint program this past Sunday. That can be accessed in the “podcast” section of our website. A link is provided. Of note – at the time, the rally was still scheduled as in-person.