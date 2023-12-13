Superior Township Awarded $498k to Support Sidewalk Improvements

December 13, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



SEMCOG, the Southeast Michigan Council of Governments, awarded $2.3 million in funding to various walking and biking projects throughout Southeast Michigan. Part of those funds were awarded to Superior Township for sidewalk improvements.



The Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) provides funding for transportation-related improvements to roadways, local streets, and corridors. Most often, they address mobility options through new or enhanced bicycle and pedestrian infrastructure. This includes things such as pathways, bike lanes, sidewalks, and pedestrian crossings.



These projects improve the existing transportation system, while providing safe new options to help people connect to transit, regional trails, and core service destinations.



TAP Projects in Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, and St. Clair Counties were awarded a portion of funds, mainly pertaining to walking and biking needs. This includes sidewalk and crosswalk modernization and addressing aging infrastructures.



In Washtenaw County, Superior Township has been awarded $498,514 to be used toward Sidewalk and ADA crosswalk ramp modernization that connect multiple neighborhoods to core services, including parks.



Ken Schwartz, Superior Township Supervisor, said the TAP grant will improve sidewalk approaches located within older subdivisions, and ensure the pedestrian pathways areas are ADA compliant.



"The improvements will make a great difference in the neighborhoods that have not been ADA compliant for years. The areas we targeted house many senior citizens, disabled persons and children who will now enjoy safer pedestrian travel and will improve the aesthetics of these older homes. Without SEMCOG’ s continuing support, we could not achieve the great network of trails, non-motorized paths and sidewalks that characterize Superior Township and that will act as a safer gateway for our residents to the thousands of acres of land preserved near our urban areas."



