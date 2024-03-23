South Lyon Woman Drowns In Kayaking Accident

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Authorities have identified a South Lyon woman who died in a kayaking accident in southwestern Missouri.



The Missouri State Highway Patrol identified the victim as 18-year-old Melodie Roberts.



The incident happened around noon Tuesday on Stockton Lake, in an area around Crabtree Cove. The group was reported missing when they didn’t return home as expected.



Roberts was recovered on Wednesday, and the bodies of two other men were recovered on Friday.



The Highway Patrol said it was unclear when the kayaks capsized and the drowning report said rough water was believed to be the cause.



The Patrol said there were no indications of lifejackets and no signs of foul play but hypothermia was likely a factor due to the frigid water temperatures.