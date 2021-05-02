South Lyon Holds 21st Annual Arbor Day Ceremony

May 2, 2021

By Jessica Mathws / news@whmi.com





The City of South Lyon celebrated Arbor Day with a tree planting ceremony.



The City has been recognized as a Tree City USA Community from the Arbor Day Foundation for 21 years. A tree planting ceremony was held Thursday to commemorate the accomplishment at Volunteer Park off Dixboro Road. The ceremony was said to be a success, with a “Green Mountain” Sugar Maple Tree sapling prepared by the Department of Public Works. The Sugar Maple Arbor Day Tree is located in Volunteer Park between the baseball diamonds and soccer field.



In addition to the planting, Councilman Steve Kennedy read a proclamation that confirms the City of South Lyon’s standing as a “Tree City, USA Community”. Arbor Day, officially observed last Friday, is said to be a great opportunity to celebrate the importance of trees and recognize how much they improve daily lives.



Pictured below from left: Douglas Varney, Department of Public Works Director and Steve Kennedy, South Lyon City Councilman.