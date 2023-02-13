South Lyon City Council Discusses ARPA Funds

February 13, 2023

April O'Neil / news@whmi.com





The South Lyon City Council is discussing ways the city will use $1.2 (m) million in funds provided by the American Rescue Plan Act.



Some items on a proposed list include upgrades to police vehicles, city parks, sidewalks, and a permanent structure to house the South Lyon Farmer’s Market. There is also the potential to include electric charging stations and additional parking near the Farmer's Market.



The American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) provides funding to local governments throughout the State of Michigan to support programs and policies that promote social and economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.



Funds are to be allocated by December 2024 and spent by the end of 2026.



South Lyon City Council Minutes & Agendas can be found at the attached link.