Snowstorm Again Forces Area Schools To Close

February 12, 2019

Yet another Winter snowstorm has forced the closure of schools across the Livingston County area today.



All public schools are closed in Livingston County, as well as many other charter, private and parochial schools. The complete updated list can be viewed by Clicking Here.



In addition, LETS is not running their buses at all today due to the poor condition of the roads.



The National Weather Service says a Winter Weather Advisory will remain in effect until 3pm Wednesday as a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain has coated area roads. Freezing rain will be most prevalent south of the M-59 corridor, with snow accumulation of 2 to 4 inches possible through 10am, with higher totals north of the M-59 corridor and ice accumulations of one tenth to two tenths of an inch expected, with up to a quarter of an inch possible between

the I-96/696 and I-94 corridors. Winds gusting between 30 and 40 mph.



Stay tuned to WHMI 93.5FM for traffic and weather updates through the morning commute. (JK)