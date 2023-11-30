Slotkin Statement on Oxford Shooting Anniversary

November 30, 2023

U.S. Representative Elissa Slotkin (MI-07) shared the following statement to mark the second anniversary of the shooting at Oxford High School:



“Today my heart is with the Oxford community, as we remember the four innocent high school students we lost to senseless gun violence two years ago: Madisyn Baldwin, Tate Myre, Justin Shilling, and Hana St. Juliana; along with the eight students and teachers injured in the shooting, and the entire community that was forever changed on that day. While Oxford continues to push forward, it’s important to recognize that healing is not a linear process, and that every anniversary, every report, and every step in the legal process can open fresh scars.



“Over the past two years, we’ve seen Oxford High School students and families organize to demand change from lawmakers, while friends and strangers alike continue to reach out to support the Oxford community with donations to support those impacted. But in that time we’ve also seen another mass shooting at Michigan State University, which means some Oxford High School survivors have been through the unimaginable not once but twice.



“In response, our state legislature has taken important steps in passing common sense legislation to address gun violence, but there is much work we still must do to curb this epidemic.



“Today, I ask that you pause and think about Madisyn, Tate, Justin, and Hana. They were sons and daughters, they were friends and neighbors, they had dreams and goals, and all of that ended too soon. May their memories continue to be a blessing, and may their stories continue to inspire us to stand together in the face of violence, and to forge ahead on the necessary work to protect students and communities everywhere.”