Fourth Day Of Israeli-Palestinian War

October 10, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County’s Congresswoman is fielding dozens of requests for help from American citizens looking to get out of Israel and the Palestinian Territories.



Israeli warplanes hammered the Gaza Strip neighborhood by neighborhood today - reducing buildings to rubble and sending people scrambling to find safety in the tiny, sealed-off territory now suffering severe retaliation for the deadly weekend attack by Hamas militants.



The war, which has claimed at least 1,900 lives on both sides, is expected to escalate.



Israel has said that Hamas and other militant groups in Gaza are holding about 150 soldiers and civilians hostage.



7th District Representative Elissa Slotkin said has fielded dozens of requests for help from Michigan residents, including church groups and students. Slotkin said she heard from the leader of a large church group this morning and, thankfully, they are safely on their way home.



Slotkin said “My team and I continue to watch with sadness and horror the events unfolding in Israel, and I condemn in the strongest terms the terrorist attacks against civilians. I’ve been in contact with the Israeli Ambassador to the United States and with the Midwest Consul General to be fully briefed on the situation and to pass along my sorrow at the loss of life”.



Slotkin stressed her team is doing everything they can to help people get home safely.



As the violence continues to unfold, Slotkin is sharing various information and resources from the U.S. Department of State for U.S. citizens trying to get out of Israel and the Palestinian territories.



A link to a security alert put out by the U.S. Department of State is provided.



Anyone in need of assistance who is having trouble reaching the Department of State can contact Slotkin’s Office at 517-993-0510.



Israel’s military says it has regained effective control over its south and the border with the Gaza Strip four days after Hamas fighters stormed into the country and brought gunbattles to its streets for the first time in decades. The declaration today came as the Israeli Defense Forces sought to make good on the government’s vow to hunt down the militants and to intensify an assault on densely populated Gaza.



Hamas rules the Palestinian territory that is home to 2 million people.



In Israel and beyond, the families of the more than 150 people kidnapped by Hamas and other militant groups fear for the lives of their loved ones.



AP Photo