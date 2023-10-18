Congresswoman Slotkin's Office "Calling All Coders!"

October 18, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County’s Congresswoman is “calling all coders”.



7th District Representative Elissa Slotkin’s office is again participating in the Congressional App Challenge – offering an opportunity for students in the district to show off their creative capabilities and computer science and technology skills.



Students working solo or in groups of up to four will be given the chance to test their innovative abilities by developing an original app for phones, tablets, or computers. The Office says it’s an incredible opportunity for students to “engage in this increasingly important and competitive field” and they look forward to seeing great participation from the district.



Competitors have until November 1st to complete and submit their application online, along with a video explaining the purpose of their application and an explanation of how it works. After that, a panel of judges will come together from across the district to assess the submissions.



The winner will be announced in December. Winners will have their apps displayed in the U.S. Capitol and have an opportunity to present their work to Members of Congress.



Students who live in or attend a middle or high school in Michigan’s 7th District are eligible to apply.



Last year’s Congressional App Challenge winner was Beefriend, an app that provides information to assist people in boosting the local bee population by planting flowers or plants that would benefit bees. It was created by Makala Faix and Ani Lahser from Hartland High School.



Students interested in participating can visit congressionalappchallenge.us/students to sign up or reach out to Angel Hague in Slotkin’s office by phone at (517) 993-0510 or by email at angel.hague@mail.house.gov.



For more information and to see last year’s district winner, visit slotkin.house.gov/app-challenge.



