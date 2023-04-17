Scattered Power Outages Remain After High Winds Sunday

April 17, 2023

Jessica Mathews





Scattered power outages remain in Livingston County following high winds that knocked out power to thousands across Southeast Michigan Sunday.



More than 20,000 customers were without power on Sunday after a strong cold front moved through that brought rain and pushed winds up to 45 mph.



Most outages were being attributed to the high winds and tree damage.



Locally, the majority of outages were in the Howell area – including a large stretch in the dark last night from the I-96/D-19 area heading into downtown. Other scattered outages were reported in the Brighton, Pinckney and Hamburg Township areas.



DTE Energy’s Outage Center showed 150 resources were deployed in the field and over 1,000 customers remained without power as of late afternoon. A link to the map is provided.



Consumers Energy reported around 8,300 outages – which mostly have all been restored.