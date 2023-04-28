Phase Two of US-23 Flex Project Begins in Green Oak Township

April 28, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Michigan Department of Transportation crews will begin work on Phase 2 of the US-23 Flex Project on Friday, April 28th, with intermittent ramp closures on both sides of US-23 between 9 Mile Road (M-36) and I-96 in Green Oak Township.



According to MDOT, drivers can expect single-lane closures on northbound and southbound US-23, along with ramp closures between 9 Mile Road and I-96.



Weekday on and off-ramp closures will take place on US-23 at Lee Road, Silver Lake Road, and 9 Mile Roads, from 9:00 a.m. until 10:00 p.m. from Friday, April 28th through Monday, May 8th.



Motorists are advised to seek alternate routes.



Reconstruction efforts will take place to a 7.5-mile stretch of US-23 in Green Oak Township and includes shoulder widening, interchange reconfigurations, and bridge replacements.



The US-23 Flex Route Phase 2 extension focuses on traffic safety and the directional “peak period” congestion along the US-23 corridor.



MDOT built the first Flex Route on US-23 between M-14 and 8 Mile Road in 2016 and 2017. The project involved installing an active traffic management (ATM) lane with other safety improvements, as well as operational improvements and addressing condition needs.



Funding for this project comes from the Rebuilding Michigan program to rebuild the state highways and bridges that are critical to the state's economy and carry the most traffic.



Based on economic modeling, MDOT says the project is expected to directly and indirectly support 1,960 jobs.