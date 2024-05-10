Town Hall Meeting On Organized Theft Groups & Home Security

May 10, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A town hall meeting is set Monday night on organized crime groups and home security following numerous thefts in communities across Oakland County.



Oakland County Sheriff Michael Bouchard is holding a public town hall meeting to discuss organized theft groups that target upscale homes in the region and strategies for residents to protect their families and homes.



Sheriff Bouchard said “One of the best ways to prevent yourself from being a crime victim is to be situationally aware and to know steps you can take to better protect yourself and your family. This town hall will be focused on providing that information.”



Organized groups of trained and well-equipped thieves have broken into multiple homes in affluent neighborhoods in many Oakland County communities and others in southeast Michigan in search of cash, jewelry, and high-end clothing, purses, or products. The thefts normally occur when homeowners are away and their homes often back up to a wooded or secluded area.



In December, Bouchard organized a task force of more than 20 local, state, and federal law enforcement agencies, Southeast Michigan Capture/Arrest/Prosecute (SEMCAP), to address the problem.



The event is sponsored by Michigan Realtors, the North Oakland County Board of Realtors, and the Greater Metropolitan Association of Realtors.



Bouchard will be joined by Chief James Gallagher of the Bloomfield Township Police Department and Captain Tom Van Simaeys of the Bloomfield Hills Department of Public Safety.



The town hall begins at 7pm on Monday at Christ Church Cranbrook, 470 Church Road in Bloomfield Hills. There is no charge to attend and is open to the public. Those interested in attending should RSVP by email to ocso@OakGov.com.



An event flyer is attached.