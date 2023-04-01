MSOC Coordinator Awarded National Leadership Award

April 1, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



At their national conference in Boston, Main Street America announced that John Bry, Program Coordinator at Main Street Oakland County (MSOC) in Michigan, is the 2023 Mary Means Leadership Award recipient.



This award is the organization's top honor recognizing individuals who demonstrate outstanding leadership in the field of comprehensive preservation-based economic development and commercial district revitalization. The award amplifies the critical role that leaders play in shaping the Main Street Movement.



Main Street Oakland County (MSOC) is an economic development program for downtowns, with a historic preservation philosophy and an emphasis on "sense of place."



According to a press release, Bry has played a crucial role in growing the organization's members from 19 to 28, including three communities that had previously left the program.



The MSOC coordinating program was launched in 2000, and eight communities have received national accreditation for 10 or more years. Oakland County is the first and only county in the U.S. to operate a full-service, countywide Main Street coordinating program. From 2001 to 2022, the select-level MSOC communities generated almost $1.08 billion in public and private investment.



More than 1,300 net new businesses have been established and nearly 8,000 new full-time jobs were created. Over 493,000 volunteer hours have been invested in organization, promotion, design and economic development committee projects, tasks, activities and events by committee members, residents, businesses and property owners.



"Main Street communities in Oakland County look to John and his leadership, and the support he provides through training, community vision, and innovation," said the directors and downtown managers of Main Street Oakland County. "He helps shape many of our community programs and initiatives, which in turn help our communities thrive."