Informational Meeting On South Main Street Project In Milford

May 6, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An upcoming meeting for residents and stakeholders will focus on an upcoming construction project in the Village of Milford.



During the 2024 season, the Village has planned a project on South Main Street between East Huron Street and Shelley Drive to mill and overlay the road surface.



Residents along the project area, and in adjacent neighborhoods, are encouraged to register to attend a resident information meeting on Wednesday, May 15th at 7:00pm.



The meeting will be done in a virtual format and is intended to provide a general overview of the project and offer an opportunity for residents to ask questions about the project.



A link to register for the informational meeting is available in the link.