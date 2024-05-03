Area Dogs Among Winners in New MI Lottery Game Called "Lucky Dog"
May 3, 2024
Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com
The winners of a contest to provide the faces for a new Michigan Lottery Instant Game - who all have four legs — have been announced.
The faces, unsurprisingly, are those of 30 Michigan dogs, all of whom are beloved by their owners. According to the Michigan Lottery Commission, among them are two from Livingston County and two more from the general Livingston County area. They include Arlo, a great Dane from Fowlerville; Penny, a beagle from Pinckney; Guinea, a French bulldog from Milford and Vera Jane, a Newfoundland-Great Pyrenees mix, from Byron.
Back in November, the agency asked dog owners to submit photos and short bios of their favorite dogs in a contest to choose 30 of them to appear on tickets for a new game called “Lucky Dog”.
State Lottery Commissioner Suzanna Shkreli says, “Collaborating with players and their dogs to bring the Lucky Dog game to fruition has been a great experience for everyone at the Michigan Lottery.” Shkreli recently met some of the dogs and their humans, and says, “Seeing their reactions when they were given a replica Lucky dog ticket featuring their dog was priceless.”
The contest is set to launch on June 4th. Tickets will be just $1, with prizes ranging from $1 to $5,000 and more than $5.5 million in total cash prizes. The lottery bureau will reveal ticket photos on social media in the weeks to come.
The list of Lucky Dog contest winners:
Arlo, a Great Dane, of Fowlerville
Aussie, a Pomeranian, of Muskegon
Benny, a Chihuahua, of Westland
Biggie, a French bulldog, of Walled Lake
Bruno, a German shepherd, of Belleville
Brutus, a Cane Corso, of Gwinn
Bryley, a Labrador retriever, of Oxford
Charlie, a mini goldendoodle, of Livonia
Chunk, a Boston terrier, of Wyoming
Docc, a Golden retriever, of Clare
Elliott, a corgi, of Monroe
Elvis, a basset hound, of Sterling Heights
Fauxfur, a schnauzer poodle mix, of Linwood
Freya, a Siberian husky, of Brooklyn
Ginger, a Boston terrier, of Lowell
Gru, a pug, of Muskegon
Guinea, a French bulldog, of Milford
Juno, a black Labrador retriever, of Alpena
Marlie, a Stafford bull Terrier border collie mix, of Munger
Max, a golden retriever, of Sterling Heights
Nix, a terrier mix, of Dearborn
Oakie, a wirehaired pointing griffon, of Grand Ledge
Penny, a beagle, of Pinckney
Royal, an English bulldog, of St. Johns
Tank, a Rottweiler, of Hazel Park
Tao, a Maltese, a Shih Tzu poodle mix, of Tecumseh
Tucker, a German shorthaired pointer, of Harrison
Tucker, a toy poodle, of Okemos
Vera Jane, a Newfoundland Great Pyrenees mix, of Byron
Zed, a French bulldog, of Muskegon