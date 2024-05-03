Area Dogs Among Winners in New MI Lottery Game Called "Lucky Dog"

May 3, 2024

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com





The winners of a contest to provide the faces for a new Michigan Lottery Instant Game - who all have four legs — have been announced.



The faces, unsurprisingly, are those of 30 Michigan dogs, all of whom are beloved by their owners. According to the Michigan Lottery Commission, among them are two from Livingston County and two more from the general Livingston County area. They include Arlo, a great Dane from Fowlerville; Penny, a beagle from Pinckney; Guinea, a French bulldog from Milford and Vera Jane, a Newfoundland-Great Pyrenees mix, from Byron.



Back in November, the agency asked dog owners to submit photos and short bios of their favorite dogs in a contest to choose 30 of them to appear on tickets for a new game called “Lucky Dog”.



State Lottery Commissioner Suzanna Shkreli says, “Collaborating with players and their dogs to bring the Lucky Dog game to fruition has been a great experience for everyone at the Michigan Lottery.” Shkreli recently met some of the dogs and their humans, and says, “Seeing their reactions when they were given a replica Lucky dog ticket featuring their dog was priceless.”



The contest is set to launch on June 4th. Tickets will be just $1, with prizes ranging from $1 to $5,000 and more than $5.5 million in total cash prizes. The lottery bureau will reveal ticket photos on social media in the weeks to come.



The list of Lucky Dog contest winners:



Arlo, a Great Dane, of Fowlerville

Aussie, a Pomeranian, of Muskegon

Benny, a Chihuahua, of Westland

Biggie, a French bulldog, of Walled Lake

Bruno, a German shepherd, of Belleville

Brutus, a Cane Corso, of Gwinn

Bryley, a Labrador retriever, of Oxford

Charlie, a mini goldendoodle, of Livonia

Chunk, a Boston terrier, of Wyoming

Docc, a Golden retriever, of Clare

Elliott, a corgi, of Monroe

Elvis, a basset hound, of Sterling Heights

Fauxfur, a schnauzer poodle mix, of Linwood

Freya, a Siberian husky, of Brooklyn

Ginger, a Boston terrier, of Lowell

Gru, a pug, of Muskegon

Guinea, a French bulldog, of Milford

Juno, a black Labrador retriever, of Alpena

Marlie, a Stafford bull Terrier border collie mix, of Munger

Max, a golden retriever, of Sterling Heights

Nix, a terrier mix, of Dearborn

Oakie, a wirehaired pointing griffon, of Grand Ledge

Penny, a beagle, of Pinckney

Royal, an English bulldog, of St. Johns

Tank, a Rottweiler, of Hazel Park

Tao, a Maltese, a Shih Tzu poodle mix, of Tecumseh

Tucker, a German shorthaired pointer, of Harrison

Tucker, a toy poodle, of Okemos

Vera Jane, a Newfoundland Great Pyrenees mix, of Byron

Zed, a French bulldog, of Muskegon