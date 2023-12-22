Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy Sends Holiday Message to Residents

December 22, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Livingston County Sheriff Mike Murphy sent a holiday video greeting to residents, along with a few safety reminders headed into the new year.



In a social media post, Sheriff Murphy thanked Livingston County residents and staff members at the Sheriff’s Office for their trust and support in 2023. He also wished everyone a prosperous and Happy New Year.



“There’s really no better place to be in public safety than in this county. You all [the residents] get it. Us in the public safety world, we get it. We realize the relationship can be a little bit fragile and we do our best everyday to make sure we don’t break that trust. So, a big thank you to the residents and to my staff.”



Sheriff Murphy said headed into the holiday break, it’s important for residents to remember to check on their neighbors in an effort to make sure the community stays safe.



“Don’t be posting on social media that the house is going to be empty for the next week and a half while you’re in Barbados. Please help you help us keep safe and post everything that you want when you get back.” He added, “We live in a fairly rural county, but get to know your neighbor’s comings and goings so they can watch out for you and you can watch out for them.”



Sheriff Murphy also mentioned that phone scams are common this time of year, and it’s important to keep your personal information protected.



“The bad guys are getting more creative, so please don’t give out your personal information over the phone unless you know the person you’re talking to and you initiated the call.”



Due to the mild winter, Sheriff Murphy said we have been “very, very lucky” not have encountered many days of severe weather this year. However, being Michigan, the weather can turn at a moment’s notice, and it’s a good idea to have the essentials packed in your vehicle in case of an emergency.



“Those days are coming when the roads won’t be so kind to us. Best rule of thumb is to think about being self-sufficient for 6-8 hours. We have great crews here in Livingston County, but if you’ve simply run off the road and there’s a lot of activity going on, you could be out there for a while.”



A link to Sheriff Murphy’s video message is provided below.