Livingston County College Fair Tonight

September 28, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





High school students are encouraged to attend tonight’s Livingston County College Fair featuring more than 50 schools and military recruiters.



College admissions representatives, financial aid advisers, and military recruiters will be on-site to share information about their schools, discuss entrance requirements and the application process, arrange college interviews, explain financial aid programs, and answer all questions students and parents may have regarding college life and what to expect.



The College Fair will take place at Cleary University in Genoa Township from 6 to 8pm inside Cleary Commons.



Cleary Senior Vice President of Enrollment Management Jeremy Walker said deciding what to do after high school can seem overwhelming for many high school students, adding it’s one of the most important decisions students will make at this point in their life. Walker said having a chance to speak one-on-one with representatives from more than 50 colleges in one place and on one day “is the perfect way to begin”.



Cleary University is located at 3750 Cleary Drive off Grand River, west of Latson Road. Cleary Commons is the first building to the right when entering the campus.



More information is available in the attached release and provided link.