Tuesday Marks Quiet Day At Polls, Lower AV Ballot Return Rate

November 8, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Voters in Livingston County and surrounding areas decided various municipal races and ballot proposals in Tuesday’s General Election.



Livingston County Clerk Elizabeth Hundley told WHMI that overall it was a quiet day and many jurisdictions reported slow activity at the polls.



Due to bond proposals for Howell Public Schools and Fenton Area Public Schools, she said quite a few jurisdictions did have elections. Those included precincts in Brighton, Cohoctah, Deerfield, Genoa, Howell, Iosco, Marion, Oceola, and Tyrone Townships – along with the Cities of Howell and Brighton.



Hundley noted that as with off-year elections, they were a little bit slower and there was around a 78% return rate on absentee ballots. Normally in big elections, she says there’s around a high 90% return rate on absentee ballots - so it was a little slower than what they would like but they’re thankful for those who get out and participate.



All results are considered unofficial until certified.



Hundley says the County Board of Canvassers will be convening at 9am Thursday morning to review every precinct and all of the paperwork to make sure everything is in balance and the number of voters matches the number of ballots tabulated.



The meeting is in the Historic Courthouse in downtown Howell in the Election Division on the ground floor. The public is welcome to attend.



Hundley said it’s pretty interesting that they invite the public to watch some of their checks and balances with accuracy testing that takes place before an election as well as the canvas that follows the election but they get very few people who actually show up to see the full circle of an election from start to finish so it would be nice if people are interested to come and watch the process.



Before an election, every jurisdiction has to verify the computer programming is accurate which is done through public accuracy tests – all of which are open to the public.



A link to the November 7th un-official election results is provided.