Livingston County Caregiver Fair Saturday

September 28, 2022

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Livingston County Caregiver Fair is returning this weekend.



The Livingston County Consortium on Aging’s annual Caregiver Fair is back in-person at Brighton High School this Saturday.



The Caregiver Fair is an annual event focused on the challenges that caregivers face. The event provides resources and educational sessions to help senior citizens and caregivers find the resources they need to continue caring for loved ones. Organizers say the fair also offers a great opportunity for caregivers to meet and talk with other caregivers dealing with similar situations and challenges.



Nearly fifty vendors will provide resources at this year’s event. Resources include transportation, nutritional care, support services, financial counseling, home safety, respite, homecare and more.



Hundreds of senior citizens, caregivers and community members typically attend the annual event. This will be the first in-person fair since 2019, as the Consortium did a “drive-thru” version of the fair last year due to health and safety concerns at the time.



The event will feature multiple breakout rooms for special education sessions including Michigan State Police’s “Scam Presentation”, the Alzheimer’s Association’s “Effective Communication Strategies,” Nancy Nawrocki’s “How to Pay for Long-Term Care Without Public Benefits,” a presentation by Livingston County Veteran Services, and the Big Red Barrel medication take-back among others.



The event is free to the community and will run from 10am to 2pm.



All sponsorships go toward the Consortium’s grant fund to help fund projects benefitting seniors in Livingston County.