Livingston Co. Commissioners Post "State of the County" Messages

December 29, 2023

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



It was a banner year, according to Livingston County Commissioners, who touted all their accomplishments of 2023 in “State of the County” messages posted to YouTube.



Board Chairman Dave Domas said he’s most proud of the “Constitutional County” declaration, insisting it’s meant to protect all rights of citizens, not just the Second Amendment.



“The First Amendment is widely considered to be the most important of the Bill of Rights,” said Domas. “The open exchange of information and ideas is central to our democracy. Freedom for all thoughts, even the unpopular ones, is important to the discovery of truth.”



“Sometimes view points change,” he added. “I’m proud the county is upholding the rights of our citizens and allowing them to voice their opinions.



Those who were opposed to the resolution that was approved stated the concept of a “constitutional county” is found nowhere in the Michigan Constitution or the U.S. Constitution and was entirely fabricated to fit the views of those in favor.



Domas insists the Board of Commissioners’ top priority is making the best decision for all Livingston County residents.



You can watch the “State of the County” by clicking the link provided below.