Larry Lawrence Memorial Scholarship Announces 2021 Recipients

May 26, 2021

By Jon King / jking@whmi.com





The latest recipients have been named for a scholarship program created to honor the memory of a Brighton man dedicated to preserving local history.



Following the 2019 passing of Larry Lawrence, a Vietnam veteran and the longtime owner of Lawrence Auto Body in Brighton, the Brighton Area Historical Society created the "Larry Lawrence Memorial Scholarship" for graduating seniors from the Brighton Area who plan to attend a trade or vocational school. Lawrence was a longtime member of the society and one-time director, who had a passion for local history.



The historical society recently announced the latest winners of a $1,000 scholarship. Karly Cacicedo is a Brighton High graduate who will be attending the Douglas J. Aveda School of Cosmetology with plans to attend Grand Valley State University and eventually own her own hair studio. Mason Verbison, also a Brighton High graduate will be attending Washtenaw Community College studying welding and automotive technology.



Additional details are available on the Brighton Area Historical Society’s website; http://www.brightonareahistorical.com/



Top Photo - Cacicedo & Verbison

Bottom Photo - Larry Lawrence