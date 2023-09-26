LACASA’s Glow Campaign Raises Awareness About Domestic Violence

September 26, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





Livingston County will be illuminated in purple lights when LACASA Center launches its community-wide Glow awareness campaign in October – which marks National Domestic Violence Awareness Month.



A Glow Gathering will kick-off LACASA’s awareness activities this Friday at the Millpond and amphitheater in downtown Brighton from 7 to 8pm.



The public is invited to participate in the free event, which will feature shared voices, music, and movement to honor the courage of survivors and remember victims who have lost their lives to domestic violence.



LACASA’s Director of Social Change Advocacy Kayla Grant said the annual event provides a way for members of the community to show support for victims, survivors, and their families. She said they encourage area residents to join them in raising awareness about domestic violence by attending their Glow Gathering and by displaying purple lights in October.

Purple is the cause color for domestic violence.



Throughout October, area businesses and residents are invited to display purple lights on storefronts and home fronts, along with awareness yard signs. String lights and yard signs are available for a nominal donation at the LACASA Collection - LACASA Center’s charity resale store in Howell.

Funds raised from the purple light donations benefit domestic violence survivors at LACASA Center.



LACASA is an independent, locally-based nonprofit that helps victims of child abuse, domestic violence and sexual assault. The agency also provides educational programs throughout the community to raise public awareness and help prevent abuse.



For more information about the campaign, as well as LACASA’s services and programs for domestic violence survivors, visit the provided link.