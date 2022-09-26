LACASA's Glow Campaign Beginning

September 26, 2022

Greg Coburn / news@whmi.com





Livingston County will be illuminated in purple for a good cause.



LACASA Center launches its community-wide Glow campaign on October 1st which is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. A Glow Gathering will be held this Thursday, September 29th from 7pm to 8pm at the Brighton Millpond and Amphitheater.



The public is invited to participate in this free event, which will feature performances, art displays by survivors, speakers, and the illumination of lights surrounding the millpond.



Purple is the cause color of domestic violence. Area businesses and residents are invited to display purple lights on storefronts and home fronts along with yard signs. Purple lights and yard sign bundles are available at the LACASA Collection for a nominal donation.



For the fourth year in a row, Minerva’s Salon & Wellness Spa in Brighton is the presenting sponsor.