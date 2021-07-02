Hyne Road To Close Next Tuesday For Construction

July 2, 2021

By Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A construction project starts next week in Brighton Township and is expected to result in major travel delays for motorists.



A pavement reconstruction project is planned on Hyne Road from Old US-23 to roughly 600-feet to the east. It starts on Tuesday and work will continue for roughly the month of July. All work is weather dependent and the tentative completion date is July 28th.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises that there will be high traffic impact as the specified section of Hyne Road will be closed and traffic detoured via the provided map.