Huron Street Project In Milford Continues This Week

December 6, 2021

By Mike Kruzman / news@whmi.com



Work is continuing in the Village of Milford as part of an ongoing construction project.



Storm sewer construction on Huron Street as part of the ongoing 2021 East Huron Street Project is nearing completion. Projected dates and timelines are all weather permitting. Intermittent lane closures may occur as needed this week, and drivers are being asked to drive with caution and avoid the use of cell phones through work zones, for the protection of workers. Water services will be connected to the new water main in the upcoming weeks.



Residents will be notified in advance on temporary short-term limitations on water usage.



Huron Street will remain closed to thru traffic, with residents being asked to not move the traffic control barrels.