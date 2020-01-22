Howell Boy's UM Band Excitement Garners National Attention

A Livingston County boy’s enthusiasm for the Michigan Marching Band has gone viral, with a network news program taking note.



9-year-old Henry Boyer of Howell loves the Michigan Marching Band. So much so that he wrote a letter recently telling just how much of a fan he was and that his greatest dream was to one day be a member. So you can imagine how excited he was when he received a reply from the band that included a band t-shirt, poster and CD among other items.



Henry’s mom captured his excitement as he read the enclosed card. After posting the video to Facebook, it took on a life of its own, ending up on YouTube (above) and garnering attention from local media outlets. But it went even further. The Livingston Post reports that producers from the CBS News “On the Road With Steve Hartman” segment contacted Henry’s mom and asked if they could come and tell Henry’s story.



So on Monday, Hartman and his videographer were at Henry’s house in Howell, interviewing him and his family, and then on Tuesday, they filmed Henry at his school, Light of the World Academy, a Montessori charter school in Pinckney. The segment is set to air during this Friday’s newscast, and will reportedly contain a surprise visit to Ann Arbor. So stay tuned. (JK)



Top photo courtesy of College Marching Productions



Bottom Photo courtesy of The Livingston Post