Free Dental Day Event For Veterans & First Responders

November 1, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





An upcoming event aims to help out Livingston County veterans and first responders in need of dental care.



Nurture Family Dental is hosting a Free Dental Day for veterans, active-duty service members, and first responders.



Chief Operating Officer Dustin Kuras told WHMI this is their first time hosting such an event but they have participated in days for other offices and have always wanted to host their own. He says they moved into their new building last year and now have both the capacity and team to support it so they want to give back and offer up their time and talents for the community.



Kuras added they wanted to change it up a bit and decided to focus on veterans and first responders, and they also picked the date so as to not take away from their Veterans Day weekend, next weekend.



Kuras says veterans and first responders can just call their office and book an appointment for their selection of a free cleaning, a free filling, or a free extraction of a tooth.



The event is this Saturday from 8am to 4pm at the office located at 6259 Grand River in Genoa Township, near Bordines.



A link to more information is provided.