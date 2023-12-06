Fowlerville Students Shelter in Place While Deputies Investigate Explosive at Nearby Residence

December 6, 2023

April O'Neil / news@WHMI.com



Fowlerville Schools "sheltered in place" this afternoon while Livingston County Sheriff's Deputies and the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad investigated a vintage explosive at a local residence.



Below is the official press release from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office:



"On December 6th, 2023 at approximately 12 p.m. Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the 3000 block of Cemetery Road in Handy Township on the report of a suspicious ordinance.



The caller, a 55 year old Fowlerville resident, called 911 to report being in possession of a World War II anti-aircraft munition. He advised that he located the item at a family members residence in northern Michigan and drove it to his residence to call police. At the time of the report the caller was unsure if it was a live munition.



Upon the arrival of deputies the residence was secured and the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad was contacted to respond to the scene. It was determined on scene the munition was inert and not a live round.



Out of an abundance of caution Fowlerville Schools were placed into a shelter in place for approximately one hour while the incident was investigated.



The Sheriff's Office would like to remind residents that if they find possible explosives to immediately contact 911 and not handle the item until it can be assessed for safety by professionals."



Following the incident, the Fowlerville Police Department responded on social media, saying, " The safety of students, faculty, and staff is our top priority, and we commend the school for their efficient response and commitment to safety."