DTE Working to Restore Power in Whitmore Lake Area

May 9, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whim.com



DTE crews are busy trying to restore power to parts of Whitmore Lake, Northfield, Green Oak and Hamburg townships Thursday.



Northfield Township Fire Officials say the utility reported a "broken service line" to one of the substations.



Power went out for a few thousand just after 6am Thursday.



