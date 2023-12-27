Suspected Drunk Driver Crashes Into Zukey Lake On Christmas Eve

December 27, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A suspected drunk driver crashed a truck into Zukey Lake in Hamburg Township late Christmas Eve.



The suspect involved is a 27-year-old New Hudson man who was driving a bronze 2012 Chevy Silverado, according to the Livingston Daily. The truck went into the lake after first hitting a home and damaging property.



The incident happened in the area of Burton Drive and Sylvania. The man was apparently trying to get out of the neighborhood and drove through several yards of homes and struck the side of a house before driving through a fence and eventually, into the lake.



The man was arrested and jailed. Police said alcohol is believed to have been a factor. Toxicology reports are pending.



A request for comment was placed with Hamburg Police.



Photo Credit: Grace Reef