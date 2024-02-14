Court Hearing Moved Out For Animal Sanctuary Owner

February 14, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A woman charged in an animal welfare case who operates a sanctuary in northeastern Livingston County was in court yesterday.



The Devoted Barn was keeping different kinds of farm animals on property off Foley Road, east of Hartland Road in Tyrone Township.



Numerous complaints were registered with authorities and a search warrant was executed in January with 64 animals seized including goats, pigs, donkeys, sheep, a llama, and an alpaca. The animals were all relocated and were to be evaluated.



The Devoted Barn is operated by 50-year-old Melissa Borden, who is charged with a felony count of abandoning/cruelty to 25 or more animals. She was arraigned earlier this month and a $10,000 personal bond was set. Borden appeared in 53rd District Court Tuesday for a probable cause hearing, which was ultimately moved out to March. An animal forfeiture hearing was also pushed out.



Past volunteers raised concerns about the welfare of the animals and started a social media group to expose the non-profit. A number of them attended Tuesday’s court hearing.



The non-profit entity describes itself as an animal rescue and rehabilitation facility. Complaints have included a lack of shelter, insufficient food, and multiple species being kept in the same pens. Borden has denied the accusations on social media - saying the animals are well fed, get routine veterinary care, and all are elderly.



The rescue has relocated in the past due to legal battles and issues with multiple municipalities.



Court records show that Tyrone Township filed a lawsuit against Borden, the property owner, and the non-profit last November. A status hearing is scheduled in May.