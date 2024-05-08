Submissions Sought For Motor City Monopoly Edition

May 8, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





The Motor City will be featured in a special Detroit edition of Monopoly.



Top Trumps USA is making the game for Hasbro. It's currently seeking submissions for businesses, restaurants, non-profits, sports venues, historic landmarks, and others to be featured in the iconic game.



The Monopoly man has already been spotted out and about scouting locations around the City.



The Monopoly Detroit Edition is expected to launch late this year.



Suggestions can be made online. That link is provided.



Photo: Top Trumps USA