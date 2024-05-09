Community Theatre of Howell Presents "Once Upon A Mattress"

May 9, 2024

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Community Theatre of Howell presents the musical comedy "Once Upon a Mattress" this weekend and next.



Actress Joanne Saoud plays Queen Aggravain, and spoke to WHMI's Bosh and Madison in the morning.



"She makes all the princesses that vy for his (prince) hand in marriage impossible tests to pass, and none of them can pass them. Finally a princess arrives, Princess Winnifred, and she's the one that beats the queen at her own game," said Saoud.



Actor Christian Thomas plays Prince Dauntless.



"I did one play in high school that my sister directed. She's also in this play. She's the jester. So this is my second play," he told WHMI.



"Once Upon a Mattress" opens Friday and runs through Sunday, May 10-12. Then again next Friday through Sunday, May 17-19.



Find out more at the link below.