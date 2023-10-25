Warrant Issued For Local Man Charged In Hammer Threat

October 25, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A warrant has been issued for a Brighton Township man accused of threatening his neighbor with a hammer that resulted in a standoff with authorities.



Court records show that 32-year-old Colin Yurick failed to appear in 53rd District Court in Howell for a probable cause conference on October 17th. He was out on bond after posting $10% or $2,500 of a $25,000 bond. Yurick missed the court date as he is reportedly undergoing mental health treatment.



Yurick was charged with a single count of assault with a dangerous weapon (felonious assault) following an incident on October 9th in which he allegedly threatened his 57-year-old neighbor with a hammer.



Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office responded to the 5,000 block of Knowlson Drive and attempted to make contact with Yurich but had no success. The Office said considering the offense and Yurick’s known criminal history, the Livingston County Regional Crisis Negotiation Team and Livingston Regional SWAT were activated. After multiple failed attempts to speak with Yurick, a search warrant was obtained. SWAT eventually made entry and took Yurick into custody. No injuries were reported.



Court records show that Yurick has a lengthy criminal history with various convictions that include malicious destruction of a building, assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer, carrying a dangerous weapon with unlawful intent, and defrauding an innkeeper.



As part of a separate case in New York in 2020, Yurick pleaded guilty to a charge of attempted menacing of a police officer and was sentenced to 18 months behind bars. In that incident, Yurick pointed a loaded air gun at a Vestal police officer during a traffic stop. The officer in turn shot Yurick, who was subsequently hospitalized for six weeks.