Funeral Services Set For Reverend Carl Welser

December 28, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A well-known community member has passed away.



The Reverend Carl Welser passed away at the age of 87 on December 24th. He wore many hats and was described as a “clergyman, first responder, educator, author, humorist, and compassionate community servant”.



Welser shepherded three congregations in his ministry, most recently as pastor of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church of Hamburg from 1965 to 1995. After retiring, he was active making hospital calls, visiting shut-ins, leading bible study and singing in the choir at Shepherd of the Lakes Lutheran Church in Brighton.



Per his obituary, Welser was a volunteer fire-fighter and Chaplain of the Hamburg Township Fire Department from 1968 until 2003. He was also a training officer and certified First Aid Instructor for the Hamburg Fire Department.



Welser also served as director of the Mt. Brighton Ski Patrol, was a founding member of the Hamburg Kiwanis Club, and was the founder and organizer of the Hamburg Kohlrabi Festival from 1978 to 1988. He was further involved with Pinckney Community Schools “Empty Bowls” project with Gleaners Community Food Bank and was voted one of Livingston County’s Top Citizens on more than one occasion.



Welser wrote a weekly column for the Brighton Argus/Livingston County Press from 1981 until 2017, and also authored numerous articles for Fire & Safety and Fire Engineering Magazines.



Funeral arrangements are being handled by Borek Jennings Funeral Homes and various services will be taking place next week.



A gathering of family and friends is planned Thursday and Friday, January 4th and 5th, at the Borek Jennings Hamburg Chapel. Those will be followed by a community farewell service next Saturday at the Shepherd of the Lakes Lutheran Church.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made in his honor to the Alzheimer’s Association and the Pinckney Foundation.



A link to the full obituary is provided.