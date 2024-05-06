Candlelight Service for Fallen Officers, Families at Michigan Capitol

Nik Rajkovic / news@whmi.com



Honoring fallen officers and their families. That's the focus of Monday night's candle light service on the lawn of the Michigan Capitol.



"Michigan C.O.P.S. (Concerns Of Police Survivors), which is an organization that serves those who have lost someone in the line-of-duty, they host this wonderful memorial. It's been happening for 30 years at the state Capitol, and all the public is invited," says Amy Hawkins with the non-profit Police Week Michigan.



Monday's candle light service starts at 7pm.



"What will break your heart is to understand from someone who is on the inside, they said elected officials don't usually come to this, and very few citizens," Hawkins told WHMI News.



"The whole state is invited to be a visible show to the living and those who have been left behind, they lost a family member, that a majority Michigan does have the back of law enforcement."



The event comes days ahead of National Police Week, which runs Sunday, May 12 through Saturday, May 18. Ceremonies and recognitions are scheduled throughout the country.



Photo courtesy of Police Week Michigan.