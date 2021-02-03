Scam Seeks Donations For Brighton Police Department

By Jessica Mathews/News@whmi.com





Residents in the City of Brighton are being warned about scams targeting senior citizens.



The Brighton Police Department reports that it received two phone calls from senior citizens in the past week stating they received a phone call from Brighton Police looking for donations. Chief Rob Bradford reminds that no police department will call on the phone for departmental donations. He says thankfully they were able to advise the senior citizens and no money was exchanged.



Bradford noted this scam seems to come around every year at some point and he felt it was the appropriate time for a reminder.