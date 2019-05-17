Brighton Council Gives Green Light to Townhouse Project

May 17, 2019

The Brighton City Council has given final approval to a project that will result in 85 townhouses on the city’s northeast side.



Meeting in regular session Thursday night, council unanimously approved the Planned Unit Development known as Brighton to be known as Brighton Square. Robertson Bros. Manager of Land Acquisition and Development Tim Loughrin told council that the units will all be individually owned, similar to condominiums.



Robertson Brothers Homes of Bloomfield Hills is the developer of the 5.5-acre property at Flint Road and Temple St., which is owned by local business owner John Conely. Conely told council he had been gradually acquiring properties, piece by piece over the last several years, with plans to build the townhouses in mind. The Brighton Planning Commission unanimously approved the Planned Unit Development site plan last month, but since it was to be rezoned as a PUD, it had to go to council for final approval.



The development will consist of 1,200-square-foot townhouses with two bedrooms and one-car garages or larger townhouses of 1,500-square-foot size with three bedrooms and two-car garages. There will be 210 total parking spaces, or nearly 2.5 spaces per townhouse. In terms of density, there will be 15 units per acre. The prices are expected to be in the low-to-mid $200,000 range for units with one-car garages and in the mid-to-upper 200,000s for those with two-car garages.



The larger townhouses will be three stories, and all the townhouses will face the road, with the garages in back, for aesthetic reasons. If sales are brisk, phase one could be largely completed sometime in the spring of next year. Loughrin says the company will invest about $20 million in the development. The company hopes to start construction as early as this summer. (TT)