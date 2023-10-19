Brighton Area Schools Register Fall Enrollment Gain

October 19, 2023

Tom Tolen / news@whmi.com



The recent fall enrollment count in Michigan schools showed only one Livingston County school district gaining enrollment — that being Brighton. On a related note, the Schools of Choice program, which has helped stabilize Brighton's enrollment in recent years, will continue.



Fall enrollment in the Brighton Area Schools, totaling 5,872, indicated a modest, 39-student increase over last year’s October head count. The other school districts in the county - Howell, Hartland, Pinckney and Fowlerville - all showed a decrease in the number of students enrolled. The figures are not official until audited by the state, with the final results expected in about a month.



The fall head count determines 90% of a school district’s state aid, whereas the second count, in February, constitutes only 10% of state funding. That exerts a pressure on school districts to obtain as large a fall enrollment count as possible, with as few absentees as possible, in order for districts to get the maximum amount of state aid. This year the state funding allowance is $9,608 per student — a 5%, or $458, increase over last year.



Brighton Superintendent Matt Outlaw tells WHMI it is significant that every grade level in Brighton - pre-K through 12th grade - showed an increase in students this fall over last year. In his words,"This is a strong indicator that Brighton continues to be a destination district for area families.”



Brighton has participated in the Schools of Choice program ever since it was instituted in 1994. In Schools of Choice, students may enroll in the district of their choice, as long as the desired district is involved in the program and allows it at their grade level. The host district, rather than the home district, is then able to capture the per-pupil state aid for that student.



Although all Brighton elementary buildings are virtually full right now, Outlaw tells WHMI unequivocally, that quote, “Brighton will continue to be a school-of-choice district.” However, he cautions that, due to space limitations, Brighton will likely have a limited, rather than unlimited, Schools of Choice program next year.