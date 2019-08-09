Bollin Plans Road Funding Town Hall Meeting

August 9, 2019

A local lawmaker plans a gathering later this month to discuss road funding issues in Michigan.



Republican State Rep. Ann Bollin of Brighton Township will host a road funding town hall on Wednesday, Aug. 21 featuring House Transportation Committee Chair Jack O’Malley of Lake Ann. Bollin said that the “people of Livingston County expect results on roads” and that she and her colleagues have a proposal, “that invests record funding toward roads, without asking drivers to pay more at the pump.”



In June, Bollin proposed an amendment to the House’s transportation budget plan that would require the Michigan Department of Transportation to explore the feasibility of implementing tolls on Michigan roads. 35 other states charge tolls on some of their roads, and while Michigan has considered the concept before it has ultimately decided against it.



Bollin says she looks forward to sharing the group’s ideas with residents, and welcomes their input and questions. The town hall will be held at the Genoa Township Hall on Dorr Road at 6:30pm.



For questions or more information, Rep. Bollin’s office can be contacted by calling (517) 373-1784 or by email at AnnBollin@house.mi.gov. (JK)