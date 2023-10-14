Bollin Introduces Plan To Crack Down On Fentanyl Distribution

October 14, 2023

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A local lawmaker is sponsoring a bi-partisan plan to crack down on fentanyl distribution.



Republican State Representatives Ann Bollin and Sarah Lightner, and Democratic State Representative Angela Witwer introduced the plan this past week to help combat the opioid crisis by cracking down on heroin and fentanyl dealers in Michigan.



House Bills 5124-5126 would revise sentencing requirements for various narcotic drug crimes. The package includes a re-classification that would allow stricter sentencing recommendations for producing or distributing dangerous drugs like heroin and fentanyl - which have contributed to an increasing number of overdose deaths in recent years.



49th District Representative Bollin, of Brighton Township, said “The opioid crisis is a heart-wrenching tragedy that demands our attention. We must come together to protect our communities from heroin and fentanyl and combat the dealers who profit from the despair of others”.



A felony’s classification level factors into the sentencing decision after a criminal is convicted. The legislation would also increase the felony class for crimes related to delivering or manufacturing heroin, fentanyl, or carfentanil. A higher classification would increase the likelihood of tougher prison sentences for illegal drug producers and dealers.



In 2021, Oakland County recorded 215 opioid overdose deaths. Livingston County recorded 35 that same year. Oakland County officials noted that 180 of the overdose deaths it recorded in 2021 involved synthetic opioids like fentanyl – a 119.5% increase compared to synthetic opioid-involved deaths in 2020.



House Bills 5124-5126 were referred to the House Criminal Justice Committee for consideration.