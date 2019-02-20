Bollin Helps Craft Michigan House Republican Action Plan

February 20, 2019

A Livingston County lawmaker is applauding a GOP action plan for the state that she helped to craft, while critics contend the issues have long been in need of attention.



State Representative Ann Bollin of Brighton Township joined colleagues Tuesday to unveil the 2019-2020 Michigan House Republican Action Plan titled “Leading the Way for an Even Better Michigan.” The policy plan highlights the key areas to focus on for the current legislative term and build on recent successes.



Bollin says fixing roads, lowering auto insurance rates, and protecting the most vulnerable will lead to an even brighter tomorrow – adding they will work hard to ensure Michigan taxpayers get the best possible return on their investments. Bollin said she’s looking forward to working together with House colleagues to prioritize policy that will build Michigan’s future and lead the way for future generations. Bollin served as a member of the Policy Action Plan Committee to develop the plan, which further calls for increasing government transparency, protecting religious freedoms and 2nd Amendment rights.



However, Livingston County Democratic Party Chairwoman Judy Daubenmier says while she’s glad GOP leaders recognize some areas of common interest with Democratic Governor Gretchen Whitmer, they need to put some actions behind those words and be, “willing to move off Republican talking points for anything to really happen.” She noted Republicans have been in total charge for the last eight years and controlled the governor’s office for 20 of the last 28 years but questioned why they are only now saying something needs to be done about Michigan’s roads and bridges.



Daubenmier says the plan continues what she called, “the Republican fantasy that there is plenty of money to cover the $4 (B) billion a year infrastructure problem” and that the public is going to need, “straight talk, not happy talk.”



The 2019-2020 House Republican Action Plan may be viewed through the link below. (JM/JK)