Living Liver Donor Sought For Local Toddler With Rare Disorder

May 10, 2024

Jessica Mathews / news@whmi.com





A Lyon Township toddler is in need of a living liver donor.



Blake Hermann recently celebrated his 2nd birthday.



The toddler suffers from a rare genetic disorder in which bile builds up in his liver cells. It’s Type 1 Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis. The disease results in severe itching that causes his skin to bleed and a lack of sleep among other issues. It also results in jaundice, nutritional deficiencies, and dehydration.



Blake’s mother, Molly Hermann, posted on social media that they recently received word that he completed all of his requirements and is officially on the transplant list – saying they’re excited but also very nervous.



Medications have failed and the family is hoping to find a living donor since Blake is lower on the transplant list. Molly said they received good news this week though that Blake has moved up in priority on the transplant list, so hopefully, they won’t have to wait too long for a donor.



Hermann said they are incredibly grateful for all of the community support, messages, prayers, and kind words.



Anyone interested in donating needs Type-O blood and can call 1-800-Henry-Ford.



More information is available in the provided links.