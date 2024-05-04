Closures On Blaine Road For Culvert Replacement

May 4, 2024

Jessica Mathews





Some closures will be in effect in Hartland Township this coming week to replace cross culverts.



On Monday, Blaine Road between the south parking lot to Rural King and Long Lake Drive will be closed to thru-traffic.



Then on Tuesday, Blaine Road between 1324 Blaine Road and 10321 Blaine Road will be closed to thru-traffic.



The Livingston County Road Commission advises that an alternate route is needed during both closures.