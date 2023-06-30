Hayner Lake Closed Due To Bacteria

June 30, 2023

April O'Neil / news@whmi.com





A local beach is among several closures due to bacteria heading into the 4th of July holiday weekend.



The Michigan Department of Health & Human Services reports that several Michigan beaches are closed this weekend due to bacteria, including two beaches in northeastern Oakland County, as well as Haynor Lake at the Hamburg Fitness Center & Camp in Livingston County.



Haynor Lake has been closed since June 21st due to high levels of an unknown bacteria. The Livingston County Health Department is monitoring and will notify residents when it is safe for public use.



A link to a complete list of closures is provided.



Also heading into the holiday weekend, Michigan families are strongly urged by the State Department of Health & Human Services to check the air quality index before going outside. The department reported an uptick in emergency visits this past week pertaining to respiratory issues.



Saturday has been declared another Ozone Action Day and an air quality alert is still in effect for the majority of southeast Michigan.